 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Fought the Lawn update for 15 November 2022

Day 1 patch notes - Round 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9941641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are working to fix the initial bug reports we have received. This patch represents the first of several to come over this coming week.

Release notes are as follows:

  • Fixed an issue that would put the Friend List into an infinite loop
  • Players can no longer explode themselves onto the ocean surface and walk off the map edge
  • Multiplayer - Fixed an issue that was preventing the connected player count from resetting on game
  • Multiplayer - Fixed an issue that was preventing the connected player count from reducing when a player disconnected

Changed files in this update

Depot 2181482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link