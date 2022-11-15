Day 1 patch notes - Round 1

We are working to fix the initial bug reports we have received. This patch represents the first of several to come over this coming week.
Release notes are as follows:
- Fixed an issue that would put the Friend List into an infinite loop
- Players can no longer explode themselves onto the ocean surface and walk off the map edge
- Multiplayer - Fixed an issue that was preventing the connected player count from resetting on game
- Multiplayer - Fixed an issue that was preventing the connected player count from reducing when a player disconnected
Changed files in this update