Texas DLC Release

After years of preparation, research, map design, modelling, and work, the day is finally here! Our most anticipated map expansion, Texas for American Truck Simulator will be released today and we can't wait for you to get truckin'!

Texas has a lot to offer, as our biggest map DLC for American Truck Simulator, it'll take you a while to see it all. In fact, we recommend you take your time to explore the lone star state which features:

Discover 29 explorable cities including Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso & Galveston.

Enjoy trucking through 50 scenic towns (settlements)

Drive across 20,000 miles of the states road network

Deliver to over 200 realistic industry depots including industries unique to Texas state (Offshore Shipyard, Cotton Ginning Plant, Glass Plant & Space Industries)

Visit and see famous Landmarks including Starbay, El Capitan, Route 66, USS Lexington, Corpus Christi bridge, and the Salt Flats.

Fuel up & rest in 60 unique truck stops and 30 dedicated rest areas

Texas will launch on the Steam store at 17.99 USD / 14.99 GBP / 17.99 EUR.

For loyal fans of the game and newcomers alike, whose interest has piqued by the arrival of the Lone Star State, we’ve prepared a new DLC bundle on Steam. Offering a well-rounded set of states and content to hit the road, including a slightly lower price for Texas even if you own the other content, it’s the perfect bundle for any situation.

We look forward to having you visit and explore all that this wonderful state has to offer. Be sure to share with us your first journeys from Texas in American Truck Simulator using the hashtag #CruisingTexas! But that's not all...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1465750/American_Truck_Simulator__Texas/

Wild West Paint Jobs Pack DLC

In celebration of the release of our Texas DLC for American Truck Simulator, and in the honor of the classic Wild West and Spaghetti Western movies, we are releasing a brand new paint job pack alongside the Texas DLC. These new additions are inspired by the legends, mythical figures, and the unique atmosphere of the genre, which means it will be a perfect fit while driving across the latest map expansion and vast prairies of the US.

Featuring five paint jobs for your mighty trucks and a single paint job for the trailer, wearing this new style will always make you look like the most capable person for the job when picking up the bounty... We mean, the cargo! So, grab your cowboy hat, saddle up, set out on the road, and start building up your own legendary reputation.

#CruisingTexas World of Trucks Event

There will also be a World of Trucks event with unique rewards to be earned once you complete delivery to or from 15 different Texas cities and collectively as a community, drive 125,000,000 miles (201,168,000 km). You can learn more about the rules in yesterday’s blog post and participate in #CruisingTexas at WorldofTrucks.com, where you can register an account for free. You can read more about the event and the full rules in its dedicated blog post.

The event will be concluded on Sunday, the 15th of January, at 23:59 UTC.





We can’t wait to see your photos and clips across our Social Media channels using the hashtag (feel free to tag our official accounts - Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok)!

Oh, and we also have one more gift for you! If you will take any External Contract or External Market job TO or FROM the city of Austin, you will earn an Armadillo plush toy, which can be used as a cabin accessory! The armadillo was voted as the Lone Star State Animal, because it possesses many remarkable and unique traits, some of which parallel the attributes that distinguish a true Texan, such as a deep respect and need for the land, the ability to change and adapt, and a fierce undying love for freedom.

We hope you enjoy the company after this cuddly little plush as you travel, deliver, and explore the tons of miles of roads in Texas. After all, it's always good to have a partner you can rely on when you're on the road.

Texas Release Live Stream

We would also like to invite you to a special Texas release stream, which will be broadcasted LIVE on our official Twitch channel from 16:00 CET.

This stream will feature an array of guests, including Annie (2D Artist), Saimon (Map DLC Lead), and a very special guest appearance from Pavel Šebor, CEO of SCS Software! We will be answering questions from the community, talking in-depth about the DLC, giving away some sweet gifts such as the amazing Thrustmaster® T248 American Truck Simulator limited edition steering wheel, Tobii Eye Tracker 5, Texas DLC Steam keys, and more; and of course, streaming the release of the highly anticipated map expansion LIVE on stream. You won't want to miss this!