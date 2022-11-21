NEW KAIJU IN DEVELOPMENT! + Bug fixes + Optimizations!

Hi everyone,

I am bringing the performance enhancing optimizations from the 'speedboost' beta branch into the main release, as well as fixing several bugs. Also, toggling the special options now disables leaderboard submissions until the game has been restarted.

After the console releases, December 5th for PS5 and PS4, December 6th for Switch, and December 7th for Xbox Series and Xbox One, I will be looking to add new content to the game. Please let me know what you would like to see in the game!

You can post ideas and suggestions on the game's discussion board, or talk to me directly on our discord:

https://discord.gg/ubEX4gxFN7

The next Kaiju is going to be PAINGOLIN! It's special ability will allow it to transform into a 'wrecking ball' that can either move with a dash, or be kicked around / moved around by your fellow kaiju.

Paingolin is being developed with the help of community feedback, especially in Discord (https://discord.gg/ubEX4gxFN7), please do not hesitate to share your input with me! Also I am looking to do more kaiju and more content, possibly a new mode, so please let me know what you folks would like to see :)

Release notes

Integrated the optimizations from the 'speedboost' build. This means the current default build will have improved performance across all devices, including the Steam Deck.

Bug Fix: If a player game over'ed with a stage goal complete, or died while exiting, a game state failure could occur resulting in a soft-lock.

Bug Fix: The invincibility cheat now protects you from splash damage from rockets.

Bug Fix: Occasionally, especially during slowdowns, the butt slam won't register the powered-up impact because of slight physics object tunneling. A fallback has been implements to using a trailing averaged velocity should tunneling occur.

Toggling the unlockable special options now disables leaderboard submissions. This is to ensure the integrity of the submissions. Restarting the game will re-enabled leaderboard submissions.

Tweak: Slightly changed the way aiming kicks works when no aiming input is provided by the player, especially on the gamepad using thumbsticks. (Should prevent kicking cars in a trajectory that just makes them slide)

Thank again to everybody who has supported me so far! I really appreciate it :) Please don't forget to leave a Steam review, it really helps me out.