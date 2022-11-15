New Character: "Panda". It's unlocked by default and does not require DLC.

Characters: "Lizard" unlocked by default.

Characters: One of the hands attack animation of "Lizard" has been changed with other.

AI: It's added a chance AI Bot to attack another AI Bot.

But keep in mind that they mainly only attack players and play as a team against you! The difficulty of the game depends on the number of AI "Opponents". All of them will only attack you, most of the time! If it is too difficult, reduce the number of opponents. More defeated bots give more points after each round.

Settings Menu: New option "Language".

New Language: "Bulgarian".

New Language: "Russian".

New Language: "German".

NOTE: If you find something wrong or incorrect in the language translations, check this forum topic:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1927650/discussions/0/5568165891219992533/

Thanks for your interest about this game!