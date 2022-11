Good day, commanders! We have an update!

What's new:

• New functionality "Supply"

• New consumables "Smoke Generator" and "Sonar"

• Increased slots for Attack and Defense upgrades from 2 to 3

• Optional choice of starting shells at the beginning of the battle

• New ship Gneisenau

• New special offers in the store

• Combat voice acting

• Dynamic camera

• General bug fixes and interface improvements