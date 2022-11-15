Hotfix 0.4.91b

Share · View all patches · Build 9940978 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 14:32:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Don't mind me, I'm just fixing a few things I broke in yesterday's update.

Bugs:

Super Elite Enemies should no longer appear without a proper name (Colossus and Necromancer)

Unstable Imps AoE's should now properly follow them when being pulled.

The Alternate Recipe of Slormelines should no longer mess with the Craft of Slormandrites.

The List of Epic Rolls should no longer be offsetted while reforging an Epic Item.

Primordial Aiondee should now properly work again.

Bryan's "In The Circle" protection should now properly disappear.

Performance:

Fixed a memory leak causing the FPS to slow down in The Great Forge (eventually leading to crashes).

That's about it!