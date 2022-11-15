 Skip to content

The Slormancer update for 15 November 2022

Hotfix 0.4.91b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Don't mind me, I'm just fixing a few things I broke in yesterday's update.

Bugs:

  • Super Elite Enemies should no longer appear without a proper name (Colossus and Necromancer)
  • Unstable Imps AoE's should now properly follow them when being pulled.
  • The Alternate Recipe of Slormelines should no longer mess with the Craft of Slormandrites.
  • The List of Epic Rolls should no longer be offsetted while reforging an Epic Item.
  • Primordial Aiondee should now properly work again.
  • Bryan's "In The Circle" protection should now properly disappear.

Performance:

Fixed a memory leak causing the FPS to slow down in The Great Forge (eventually leading to crashes).

That's about it!

