Hotfix 0.4.91b

Hello everyone!
Don't mind me, I'm just fixing a few things I broke in yesterday's update.
Bugs:
- Super Elite Enemies should no longer appear without a proper name (Colossus and Necromancer)
- Unstable Imps AoE's should now properly follow them when being pulled.
- The Alternate Recipe of Slormelines should no longer mess with the Craft of Slormandrites.
- The List of Epic Rolls should no longer be offsetted while reforging an Epic Item.
- Primordial Aiondee should now properly work again.
- Bryan's "In The Circle" protection should now properly disappear.
Performance:
Fixed a memory leak causing the FPS to slow down in The Great Forge (eventually leading to crashes).
That's about it!
