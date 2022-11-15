Update to version 0.18.8.124 - 15 November 2022

Hello Goal fans!
We have a new update for you, which fixes some bugs! The savegames of the previous version are compatible with this update.
Work continues at a high pace, the next update, presumably this week, will take these points into account:
- Exception and blocker on save game load (mentoring youth).
- Mail: Loan purchase option - pull this and click on CONTINUE => Blocker.
- Real manager career -> offers should only come from lower league clubs
- Market values version_01 -> revised formulas for market value calculation (players)
Please note that the branch "last_version" will not be updated.
See you soon!
General
- Highlighting of the players' club during the cup draw.
- Highlighting the player pairing in the cup draw result.
- Next button in draw window now jumps to results first before closing the draw completely.
- Text in loading screens is now more readable.
New
- Players in the squad are now marked if they have been placed on the transfer market (squad list).
Bugfix
- Fixed a bug in the savescreen that occurred when moving through the menu in a certain order.
- Fixed bug that prevented saving twice in a row.
- Fixed bug in the loading process that set wrong dates for the national cup competition.
- Fixed bug in the transfer market that occurred at the end of the transfer period in the third season.
- Fixed a bug in saving/loading the relegation matches of the third Italian league.
- Adjusted overlapping rows in some tables in the matchday view.
