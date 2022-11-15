Update to version 0.18.8.124 - 15 November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9940773 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 16:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello Goal fans!

We have a new update for you, which fixes some bugs! The savegames of the previous version are compatible with this update.

Work continues at a high pace, the next update, presumably this week, will take these points into account:

Exception and blocker on save game load (mentoring youth).

Mail: Loan purchase option - pull this and click on CONTINUE => Blocker.

Real manager career -> offers should only come from lower league clubs

Market values version_01 -> revised formulas for market value calculation (players)

Please note that the branch "last_version" will not be updated.

See you soon!

General

Highlighting of the players' club during the cup draw.

Highlighting the player pairing in the cup draw result.

Next button in draw window now jumps to results first before closing the draw completely.

Text in loading screens is now more readable.

New

Players in the squad are now marked if they have been placed on the transfer market (squad list).

Bugfix