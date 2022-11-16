Robust Architecture - v0.19.80

Hi, folks! Today's update is a content update; new buildings, new scenery items, new walls, and more:

New stuff:

Adds a full new line of "Sturdy" buildings! Does one of your game's groups build its buildings out of particularly robust stone and metal? Try using the "Sturdy" building set! Guaranteed to look as if they're heavier and more robust than other, lesser buildings! Contains a full set of standard functional buildings, plus a teleporter, plus a robust modular building set!

Adds more than a dozen new scenery models for decorating your worlds! From sarcophagi to spider webs, we've got you covered! (and there's even a very rickety new tower, for those who aren't fans of "sturdy" buildings)

Adds six new types of wall! Perfect for railroading your players into going where you want them to go!

Changes:

Improved Drag&Drop support on Windows! Character prefab cards can now be dragged directly into the Character Prefab interface from most other applications, without needing to save them to disk first! (Discord, etc)

Character prefab cards now get exported at screen scale This makes character prefab cards much less likely to be re-encoded when shared on Twitter (as re-encoding the images destroys the embedded prefab data inside them)

Miscellaneous Fixes:

Fixed a crash bug when importing a character prefab if it was using custom icons for its abilities and you didn't have those icons on your computer.

Fixed a crash bug if you opened the prefab list, alt-tabbed into Explorer and deleted one of your prefab files and then returned to the game and tried to import that deleted file before the game managed to refresh its file list. ("Doctor, it hurts when I do this")

Fixed the character prefabs list showing ten lines each saying "unset" instead of filenames, if have no character prefab cards saved.

Fixes random speeds being applied to the first five NPC Classes created in a new game.

Plus of course, fixes for a whole swathe of more minor bugs and glitches.

And finally, an update on the long-awaited upcoming Dungeons Update! I wrote last time about how we'd finally solved the worst of the technical challenges with making Dungeons function the way I want them to. This time, I'm here to tell you that we've started solving the visual challenges, and I'm super excited to show it all off in the near future. It's all been taking so much longer than I ever expected, but I hope you'll agree with me that the wait was worth it, once you see what we've built! :D

Once again, thanks so much to everyone for your enthusiasm and support and we'll talk again really soon!

-T