Difficulty Update

Hello Crackshots!
With this update we followed a suggestion from the community to make unlocking the levels easier. This should now be possible for all players with a little practice.
This does not change the overall game difficulty or the Highscore list.
Changelist
Difficulty
- To unlock the Castle and Village levels you now need 500 points
- We have implemented a light aim assist for controllers - it should now be easier to aim with those (Aiming with the mouse remains unchanged)
UI
- Awarded points in the Multiplayer and Hot-Seat modes are now shown in the players' color
- Small animations in the main menu
Fixes
- Duplicated entries could occur in the highscore list - this should now be fixed
- Small fixes
Your Korion-Team
Changed files in this update