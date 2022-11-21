Difficulty Update

Hello Crackshots!

With this update we followed a suggestion from the community to make unlocking the levels easier. This should now be possible for all players with a little practice.

This does not change the overall game difficulty or the Highscore list.

Changelist

Difficulty

To unlock the Castle and Village levels you now need 500 points

We have implemented a light aim assist for controllers - it should now be easier to aim with those (Aiming with the mouse remains unchanged)

UI

Awarded points in the Multiplayer and Hot-Seat modes are now shown in the players' color

Small animations in the main menu

Fixes

Duplicated entries could occur in the highscore list - this should now be fixed

Small fixes

Your Korion-Team