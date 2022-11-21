 Skip to content

Crazy Chicken Xtreme update for 21 November 2022

Difficulty Update

Build 9940544

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Crackshots!

With this update we followed a suggestion from the community to make unlocking the levels easier. This should now be possible for all players with a little practice.

This does not change the overall game difficulty or the Highscore list.

Changelist

Difficulty

  • To unlock the Castle and Village levels you now need 500 points
  • We have implemented a light aim assist for controllers - it should now be easier to aim with those (Aiming with the mouse remains unchanged)

UI

  • Awarded points in the Multiplayer and Hot-Seat modes are now shown in the players' color
  • Small animations in the main menu

Fixes

  • Duplicated entries could occur in the highscore list - this should now be fixed
  • Small fixes

Your Korion-Team

