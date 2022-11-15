v0.9.5 "A New Name" Update is now available!

Hello there!

As you have seen, we have decided to change the name of the game. From now on it will no longer be The Mole Men, but it will be called DIG - Deep In Galaxies. This is important because now every time you search for the game in your Steam Library, you will need to use the new name DIG - Deep In Galaxies.

This change will also include a new look as part of our efforts to raise awareness of this game to other gaming communities.

In addition to the new game style, a new update has been released (v0.9.5). In here, we have focused our efforts on further improving the overall gameplay experience of the game. We really hope that you like this new version and enjoy the new aspects that have changed since the last update. To recap, in this new version you will find:

New encyclopedia where you will be able to consult all the unlockable content of the game and track your own progress

New missions and events in the different sectors of the galaxy

Redesign of Challenge Mode with optimization, balancing and new content

New feature in the Battle Mode to include a dynamic to win by round victories

GUI enhancements for an even better gaming experience

SFX (Sound Effects) adjustments

And, of course, bug fixes to keep the game incredibly smooth!

For those of you who currently have an ongoing run from the previous version, this will be lost with the update. There’s too much new content that could not be transferred to previous runs, but all your overall game progress will remain intact.

