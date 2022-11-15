You can now easily visualize which route you are on thanks to the title screen, but also thanks to the color of the save points ;)
The WEIRD RUN is easier to find.
CESSPOOL update for 15 November 2022
Alternative roads
You can now easily visualize which route you are on thanks to the title screen, but also thanks to the color of the save points ;)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update