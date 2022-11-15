 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CESSPOOL update for 15 November 2022

Alternative roads

Share · View all patches · Build 9940175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now easily visualize which route you are on thanks to the title screen, but also thanks to the color of the save points ;)
The WEIRD RUN is easier to find.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1394031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link