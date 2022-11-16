Update 1.4.10 released

With this update we are extending our long-term partnership with Dquad and are finally joined by one of the biggest names in the FPV world: Gemfan!

Changelist:

Added Dquad Fixation frame and blueprint.

Added 4 Gemfan propellers: Gemfan Freestyle 4S, Hurricane 51466-3 MCK V2, Sbang 4934-3, Vannystyle 5136-3. We also rebranded some older propellers.

Added Bushmaster 2107 1960KV Motor

Added new micro Antenna

Added Redot Nano Camera

Added 3 Gemfan-branded track elements to the track editor.

Updated the calibration 'center stick' timer to 3 seconds coming from 5 seconds. Calibration should be quicker.

Fixed (hopefully) some connection issues when loading a new scene.

Fixed manual controller calibration issue where the 'Invert' toggle would not always have the desired effect.

Fixed button setup UI issue where clearing or overwriting an action would not properly reset the overridden action.

Minor visual update to the partner splash screen.

Dquad Fixation

We have the honor of presenting a brand new frame from Dquad, the Dquad Fixation, a spectacular new frame from one the best frame manufacturers in the world. Dquad has been with Liftoff since the early days and have never disappointed in offering a unique top quality experience. Try it in Liftoff first and find out why we are so excited about this news. Currently the Dquad Fixation is only available in Liftoff, but soon in real life as well!

Extending our partnerships!

With this update we are not just extending our long-term partnership with drone manufacturer Dquad, we are finally joined by one of the biggest names in the FPV world. Please welcome Gemfan to the Liftoff family!

In this update we include top-of-the-line Gemfan props, represented as the first translucent propellers in Liftoff. Track builders will also be able to find Gemfan branded gates and flags, to make your custom race tracks look more authentic than ever before. And that's not where this partnership ends, we have some exciting things in the works that we will reveal soon.

Liftoff wouldn't be here today without the help of our awesome partners. A big thank you to everyone that supports this one of a kind community!