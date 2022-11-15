Season 03: PATCH 4 (build 78975 15/11/2022)

Hello Miners,

The guys at R&D have been cracking away at solving important issues, such as how many pieces can be cut from one extra large chocolate space cake. The answer is 42.

Also they have spent some time fixing bugs and issues. Most notably the Voltaic Stun Sweeper now have improved targeting. The APD-B317 unit has been reprogrammed to do a better job at cleaning and Plague Hearts now give the right amount of XP as concluded by the official agreement between the miners unions and DRG management.

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —

Fixed Bosco/APD-B317 not automatically cleaning plague

Fixed targeting for boomerang

Fixed season overview string. "250 PP" to "300 PP"

Fixed Contagion indestructible terrain blocking the button in point extraction and causing softlock

Meteor will now be destroyed if it lands on unfinished refinery pipes - preventing softlock of the mission

Fixed missing neck with light configuration helmet from Biohazard DLC

Decreased Naedocyte Breeder freeze point temperature

Reduced amount of plague clean "scream" audios, but placed them better

[Gamepad] Assignments can now be accepted with Y/Triangle

[Gamepad] Perk Window: Remapped Buy Perk to Y/Triangle

[Gamepad] Assignments can now be aborted with X/Square

[Gamepad] Assignment terminal added shortcuts to popup window

[Gamepad] Added missing gamepad shortcuts to Forge menu

[GamePad] Season Challenge Info box can now be opened with B/Square

[Gamepad] Removed Y/Triangle open Season Challenges, Y/Triangle/Enter now Confirms mission selection

Fixed that the scrollbar on the pickaxe paintjob sidebar could not be dragged with the mouse, but only with the scroll wheel

[Modding] Fixed that sometimes modded games could not be joined

Fixed Boltshark Crossbow infinite ammo with Bodkin Points overclock

Fixed Plague Hearts not giving XP for each individual heart

Fixed visual bug on mission complete screen already counting assignment PP, even though it is visually being counted at the space rig

The full Biohazard DLC helmet will no longer use the slim version of the Biohazard DLC armor

---KNOWN ISSUES---