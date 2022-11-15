Update 1.1.2.0

Hello hunters!

These are intermediate innovations before the second part of the big update. We have received many requests from players who, for various reasons, cannot use speech recognition.

Therefore, we decided not to delay and deal with this issue.

New languages

We have added several new languages to the game:

Chinese

Turkish

Hungarian (Without recognition support)

We would like to thank the people who helped with the translation.

Thank you very much!

qsefthuopq (Horace Pan) - Chinese

poowN - Turkish

C A P P S Y - Hungarian

Command system

We have created a command system that will help players who for some reason cannot use the microphone (This option must be enabled in the game settings).

When using a particular tool, you can use a command system to interact with this tool, as well as with the ghost.

Also people who get crash games can now run the game without the recognition library when loading (Select "Start without SRS") and also use the command system.

The wall thermometer and sound sensor now have a new look



Sound sensor



Wall thermometer

Other changes