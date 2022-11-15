 Skip to content

DemonsAreCrazy update for 15 November 2022

Nov 14th - Guild Decoration Week

Build 9939759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, it's the guild decoration week in the underworld! Craft and decorate your guild with our new 100+ furnitures and submit a photo with guild name to win soul rewards for every member in your guild! (All reward scores are subjected to Developer's opinion, so be sure to make impressive ones. Extra point to those who creatively use Demons as funny props lol.) Rewards are as followed:

ps. Our apology for some furnitures' code changed. Hang on tight to your coats, cuz' next patch (friday if possible) will be our windter patch. ;)

Patch Note 7.95

  • Added new Purgatory Furniture Collection:

  • Added new Gluttony Furniture Collection:

  • Added new Sloth Furniture Collection:

  • Added new Wrath Furniture Collection:

  • Added new Envy Furniture Collection:



  • Added new Lust Furniture Collection:



  • Added new Pride Furniture Collection:

