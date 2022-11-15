MotionMuse Version 1.0.9

Version 1.0.9 adds the ability to hide/show joints in the treeview. This has far reaching consequences as

hidden joints do not participate in sketching and/or retargeting. This essentially simplifies the retargeting

process, as now the user can precisely match the skeletons by hiding problematic joints in either the source or target skeletons. Similarly intermediary joints can cause problems when sketching, simply hiding them now enables the user to sketch previously un-sketchable limbs. This version also fixes some bugs and crashes, the full change log is as follows:

Added: Visibility buttons and icons added to TreeView for each object that supports it (thanks RGB127).

Note: Invisible objects cannot be interacted with and can only be toggled/selected via the TreeView.

Added: Sketching only considers visible joints now, handy as unnecessary joints could cause errors.

Note: Simply set a joint as invisible if you don't want sketching to consider it during its execution.

Added: Similarly Retargeting also ignores invisible joints, allowing the user to perfectly match skeletons.

Note: Hiding joints allows user to match source/target skeletons, leading to better matching/retargeting.

Note: Hidden joints are exported like any other joint, they are not deleted from their respective skeletons.

Note: IK still works on a joint even if it is hidden.

Fixed: Crash when creating a light after deleting a scene.

Fixed: Undo/Redo not updating the Retarget map in the viewport.

Fixed: Random crash when trying to select root joint after retargeting.