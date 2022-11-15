 Skip to content

Thy Creature update for 15 November 2022

[Thy Creature Official Version Update & Release Discount Offer]

"Thy Creature" has been updated to the official version.
We thank everyone who has waited for us to release the official version.
To celebrate the release, we are having a 30% discount offer for a week (Nov 15th to 22nd)
The official version has many new features compared to the early access version.
In early access, you could only reach the 2nd floor of the tower. In the official version, you can reach all floors of the tower.

  1. Powerful, infatuating, intense bosses were added along with bullet hell features.
  2. Many puzzles have been added which you must solve to climb the tower
  3. New characters will appear! Play the official version and help those who have had their memories stolen.
  4. Play through the story of the "Creature," who wishes to find its maker in the tower.
    Thank you!
