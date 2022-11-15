FOG 2 Gary Edition

Thank you Gary for your review!

Three new n.p.c. names added: Gary, Luke, Paul. Thank you, players!

Dialog system added.

Three new weapons added: Aura, Lightning, Combustion.

Cave level removed.

Lake level added.

Grey man now sends player to lake side zone that rewards bonus exp.

In game level-up animation added.

Net-code overhaul.

Boss mechanics and weapons changed.

Boss is now invulnerable.

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Re-balanced all combat stats.

Spells are now shields. Both shields and weapons can be equipped to either hand.

Changed how certain weapons behave.

Graphical overhaul.

Eden starting zone added.

GUI overhaul.

Shop window added.

Enemies have all the features players have now.

Reward system changed.

Item prices changed.

All stats are gained through a stat point system now.

Enemies now have random weapon models equipped.

Cheating protection against memory editing improved.

Enemy attack types reordered to put easiest attacks at the start of the game.

Changed footstep system.

Added footstep particles.

Inventory system overhaul.

Greater GUI support for ultra low resolutions.

Inventory window centered horizontally. Skill tree will be centered in the next update.