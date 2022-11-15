Natural actions
Items and abilities now get an AI-generated action. For example, if you use a cup of water on someone, it may say “you pour water on [person]” instead of “you use the cup of water on [person]”. If you cast “slither towards person”, it may say “you slither towards [person]”.
This is a part of an ongoing effort to improve the generated text style and make it slightly more likely to stay on track as a story generator rather than devolving into nonsense.
This system isn’t anywhere near perfect yet and only affects about 25% of items/abilities. Faulty generations will default to the old wording with “cast” and “use”.
So far this feature using the local AI only, to prevent long wait times. In the future if it’s feasible and improves the game, I might have it prioritize using the cloud AI, same as the story generation.
Misc:
- NPCs now have an AI-checked modifier to see whether they need a preceding article, so hopefully most cases of “You say to the Alice” will be fixed
- You can press the enter key when the text box is empty to advance the story without any input. This doesn’t cost any essence of opportunity even in Roguelite mode.
- Fixed a few cases of glitched processing of AI-generated names/items
- If you change location while interacting with an NPC, the game will also bring the NPC into the new location. This change was made because during experimentation/playing I found that over 50% of the time this happened, the NPC was supposed to be in the new location according to the story.
