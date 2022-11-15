Natural actions

Items and abilities now get an AI-generated action. For example, if you use a cup of water on someone, it may say “you pour water on [person]” instead of “you use the cup of water on [person]”. If you cast “slither towards person”, it may say “you slither towards [person]”.

This is a part of an ongoing effort to improve the generated text style and make it slightly more likely to stay on track as a story generator rather than devolving into nonsense.

This system isn’t anywhere near perfect yet and only affects about 25% of items/abilities. Faulty generations will default to the old wording with “cast” and “use”.

So far this feature using the local AI only, to prevent long wait times. In the future if it’s feasible and improves the game, I might have it prioritize using the cloud AI, same as the story generation.

Misc: