[Maintenance] Scheduled Maintenance Announcement

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We plan on having a scheduled maintenance for content updates.

<Maintenance Schedule>

November 16th 06:00 - 09:00 (UTC+0)

<Content>

Siege of Teroka

"The Grand Chase Begins into the New World."

The prophecy of Chosen 12 Disciples. There are those who work to fulfill and those who work to deny.

The Tower of Disappearance has appeared in Aernas due to the followers and adversaries of the prophecy.

Atop the tower, Kaze'aze has awaited the Grand Chase, along with … by her side.

They warned the Grand Chase that the Demon God will invade into Aernas before disappearing.

In order to protect Aernas from the Demon God, the Grand Chase stepped into the portal that leads to another world.

But it was a trap.

The Grand Chase was attacked the moment they stepped into the portal, and the Grand Chase members have scattered all over the place.

In order to gather the scattered members and stop the Demon God's dark schemes, the Grand Chase begins once again.



<Event>

Siege of Teroka Update Celebration Event (November 16th After Maintenance - December 7th Before Maintenance (UTC+0))

Attendance Log

Players can obtain various rewards by logging in for 30 minutes daily.



Weekly Event Mission

Players can craft Dimension Guardians Coordi, Premium GC Club, and other various items at the forge by clearing week 1, week 2, and week 3 missions.

Players can obtain a full set of Dimension Guardians Coordi depending on how far they have cleared the missions.

Weekly resets are on every Wednesday 00:00 (UTC+0).

Players can check the missions in the Event Mission Page within the Main Lobby Mission Page.

Players must claim the rewards after completing missions. Players will not be able to clear missions and receive the rewards for the previous week.

Dimension Guardians Coordi Fragment, Chest, and Forge List will be deleted after the event ends.



2-1) Week 1 Mission and Reward

Hunt 200 monsters that are in the level range of -2 ~ +2 levels of the player's level: Dimension Guardians Coordi Gloves Fragment x10

Hunt 300 monsters that are in the level range of -2 ~ +2 levels of the player's level: Dimension Guardians Coordi Shoes Fragment x10

Hunt 500 monsters that are in the level range of -2 ~ +2 levels of the player's level: Dimension Guardians Coordi Lower Armor Fragment x10

Clear Siege of Teroka 5 Times: Dimension Guardians Coordi Upper Armor Fragment x10

Clear Siege of Teroka 10 Times: Dimension Guardians Event Title Fragment x10

Clear Hero Dungeon 5 Times: Dimension Guardians Coordi Cloak Fragment x10

Clear Hero Dungeon 10 Times: Dimension Guardians Coordi Helm Fragment x10

2-2) Week 2 Mission and Reward

Hunt 200 monsters that are in the level range of -2 ~ +2 levels of the player's level: Dimension Guardians Coordi Gloves Fragment x15

Hunt 300 monsters that are in the level range of -2 ~ +2 levels of the player's level: Dimension Guardians Coordi Shoes Fragment x15

Hunt 500 monsters that are in the level range of -2 ~ +2 levels of the player's level: Dimension Guardians Coordi Lower Armor Fragment x15

Clear Siege of Teroka 5 Times: Dimension Guardians Coordi Upper Armor Fragment x15

Clear Siege of Teroka 10 Times: Dimension Guardians Event Title Fragment x15

Clear Hero Dungeon 5 Times: Dimension Guardians Coordi Cloak Fragment x15

Clear Hero Dungeon 10 Times: Dimension Guardians Coordi Helm Fragment x15

2-3) Week 3 Mission and Reward

Hunt 200 monsters that are in the level range of -2 ~ +2 levels of the player's level: Dimension Guardians Coordi Gloves Fragment x20

Hunt 300 monsters that are in the level range of -2 ~ +2 levels of the player's level: Dimension Guardians Coordi Shoes Fragment x20

Hunt 500 monsters that are in the level range of -2 ~ +2 levels of the player's level: Dimension Guardians Coordi Lower Armor Fragment x20

Clear Siege of Teroka 5 Times: Dimension Guardians Coordi Upper Armor Fragment x20

Clear Siege of Teroka 10 Times: Dimension Guardians Event Title Fragment x20

Clear Hero Dungeon 5 Times: Dimension Guardians Coordi Cloak Fragment x20

Clear Hero Dungeon 10 Times: Dimension Guardians Coordi Helm Fragment x20

Kricktria Monster Hunt

When players hunt down monsters that randomly spawn in the dungeons, they will drop Kricktria Chests.

The chests may randomly contain Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), Premium GC Club, GP Random Prop Reset Form, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Lisnar's HP Potion, Lisnar's MP Potion, or Mystery Potion (L) on a chance.

Monsters will not appear in certain Hero Dungeons, Event Dungeons, or Normal Dungeons.

Kricktria Chests will be deleted after the event ends.

Weekly Event Mission

Buff will activate every week from Friday 00:00 - Monday 00:00 (UTC+0).

EXP +30% in Dungeons

GP +30% from All Modes

Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons

<Shop Items>

Black Friday Weekend Limited Package

Black Friday All-In-One Package (30% Discount)

1-1) Contents

Seal Breaker Scroll x400, Advanced Rune Summon Chest x65, Single Property Scroll (Lv.85) x1, GP Random Prop Reset Form x20

1-2) Sale Period

November 18th (Fri) 00:00 - November 21st (Mon) 00:00 (UTC+0)

November 25th (Fri) 00:00 - November 28th (Mon) 00:00 (UTC+0)

December 2nd (Fri) 00:00 - December 5th (Mon) 00:00 (UTC+0)

1-3) Purchase Limit

Can be purchased 1 time per week per package

Black Friday Special Package (30% Discount)

2-1) Contents

Seal Breaker Scroll x220, Advanced Rune Summon Chest x50

2-2) Sale Period

November 18th (Fri) 00:00 - November 21st (Mon) 00:00 (UTC+0)

November 25th (Fri) 00:00 - November 28th (Mon) 00:00 (UTC+0)

December 2nd (Fri) 00:00 - December 5th (Mon) 00:00 (UTC+0)

2-3) Purchase Limit

Can be purchased 1 time per week per package

Black Friday Week 1 Pickup Package (40% Discount)

3-1) Contents

Seal Breaker Scroll x27

3-2) Sale Period

November 18th (Fri) 00:00 - November 21st (Mon) 00:00 (UTC+0)

3-3) Purchase Limit

Can be purchased 1 time during the sale period

Black Friday Week 2 Pickup Package (41% Discount)

4-1) Contents

Advanced Rune Summon Chest x22

4-2) Sale Period

November 25th (Fri) 00:00 - November 28th (Mon) 00:00 (UTC+0)

4-3) Purchase Limit

Can be purchased 1 time during the sale period

Black Friday Week 3 Pickup Package (42% Discount)

5-1) Contents

GP Random Prop Rest Form x10

5-2) Sale Period

December 2nd (Fri) 00:00 - December 5th (Mon) 00:00 (UTC+0)

5-3) Purchase Limit

Can be purchased 1 time during the sale period

New Seal Breaker Coordi (November 16th After Maintenance - December 7th Before Maintenance)

Project Requiem & Project Siren



New Coordi (November 16th After Maintenance - Permanent)

Blitzchen



<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Improved Functions

Added a menu to dismantle items and added a function to select all in the inventory

Improved the dismantle to be immediate in the inventory



Improved the dismantle to allow select all by rank

Increased the number of items that can be selected for dismantling



Improved Craft/Dismantle Menu to display all results

Other Fixes/Improvements

Improved so that players in Harrier Region can progress missions for Guild Contribution and defeat monsters at appropriate level range

Improved Shop to allow the player to instantly move to Purchased Items Inventory

<Banned Players Notice>

Number of players banned for abnormal acquisition of in -game items: 301 (2 Year Bans)

Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 0 (Permanent Bans)

Number of players banned for abnormal gameplay: 337 (30/40 day bans, items recalled)

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.