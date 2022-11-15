0.6.9.4 Update

Helooooo Agents! (✿◕‿◕)

Lots more of you bought the game this week :O Welcome! I was down bad with food poisoning so the weekly update is a little late. But it's got some cool new stuff! Here are da patch notes.

New Stuff

Added new EZ Hack window! It allows you to hack without typing. This is for agents who have difficulty typing or are playing on steam deck. You can enable this window from the Assistance section in the options. Steamdeck users should have this enabled by default but I don't have a steam deck to confirm this for myself. This window probably needs some adjustments but I was able to complete a full run with it.

Two new fist weapons, one sweet, one spicy. Punch enemies to death with the brass knuckles, or bop them off to sleep with the boxing gloves.

New ability for Gunmeister: Let it Rip - Grant your gun a firerate of 12 r/s. That's a lotta bullets! Been meaning to add this for a while now!

Fixes and Adjustments

Fixed bug where zombies resurrected by the All my Friends are Dead (AMFAD) ability were unable to deal damage.

Probuscised Meat Soveriegns can now be resurrected by AMFAD.

Turrets can now be ressurected by AMFAD.

Bubble drones can now be resurrected by AMFAD.

I think all allies can be resurrected by AFMAD now!!! Except Squirmy, and that's only because they mean so much more to you!!

Reduced the camera beep sound as I found it a little grating

toilets in the train level are now hackable

I'm also cooking up some WILD stuff for the new sidequest. Gonna keep a tight lid on this until it's out in (hopefully) a month and a half. I think this will end up being the strongest story content in the game once it's finished :O

Thank you as always to everyone who took a chance on the game and picked up a copy. And an extra thanks if you took the time to leave a review or drop a bug report!