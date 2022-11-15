Ballads of Hongye is now available!

Hi everyone!

Thank you for your patience. As of now, Ballads of Hongye is finally released, and its on sale for $8.49 now!



As a team of 14 developers, we hope that Hongye will bring you a similar joy(and also a bit of stress) that we experienced during its development period. We are honored and feel proud to be able to bring this game to you now.

Not matter how long and full of horrors the road was, we arrived at our destination. Ding Hong's journey is also full of difficulties, surprises and many unknown things, and we hope that you will discover Hongye and enjoy the journey together with him. After our many tests, and listening to your feedback and suggestions, it is easy to say that, you've contributed significantly to Ballads of Hongye, and the game has become even greater and better than what we originally envisioned.

In our development journey, we will never forget our valuable moments with all our players. We are looking forward to seeing you enjoy the game, and share your achievements with us, so you're welcome to join our Discord server where you can find like-minded players and join the council of Magistrates. Don't forget, fun grows exponentially when shared with others.

Our team wish you fun in Hongye!

Thank you for playing our game.

