SMALL PATCH FIXED ISSUES

FIXED ISSUES
*FIXED FREEZE GUN
- FIXED LEADERBOARDS "NOW GET THEM SCORES ON IT."
-Leaderboards currently can only be seen from main menu working
on getting them able to be seen at end of match.
*FIXED LUCANOPS HP
If you find any other errors please report them to us on our discord.
COMING SOON.....
*CURRENTLY WORKING ON ADDING A NEW BOSS
*CURRENTLY WORKING ON ADDING A NEW WORLD
*NEW GAMEMODE COMING SOON "PVP/KILL COUNT GAMEMODE"
-The object in this game mode is to kill the creatures first person to a set amount
wins the match if you kill a player it will deduct kills from there score.
*ROCKET LAUNCHER AND GRENADE LAUNCHER ADDED.
*LASTLY AND HOPEFULLY I WILL GET THE ANIMATIONS FIXED AND UPDATED.
Changed files in this update