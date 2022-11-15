 Skip to content

Alien Task Force update for 15 November 2022

SMALL PATCH FIXED ISSUES

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXED ISSUES

*FIXED FREEZE GUN

  • FIXED LEADERBOARDS "NOW GET THEM SCORES ON IT."
    -Leaderboards currently can only be seen from main menu working
    on getting them able to be seen at end of match.

*FIXED LUCANOPS HP

If you find any other errors please report them to us on our discord.

COMING SOON.....

*CURRENTLY WORKING ON ADDING A NEW BOSS

*CURRENTLY WORKING ON ADDING A NEW WORLD

*NEW GAMEMODE COMING SOON "PVP/KILL COUNT GAMEMODE"
-The object in this game mode is to kill the creatures first person to a set amount
wins the match if you kill a player it will deduct kills from there score.

*ROCKET LAUNCHER AND GRENADE LAUNCHER ADDED.

*LASTLY AND HOPEFULLY I WILL GET THE ANIMATIONS FIXED AND UPDATED.

