Simulator Status Update #1

About Frequency Environments other than 60hz Monitor Refresh Rate

This simulator was developed based on the assumption that the monitor refresh rate is 60 hz. We have received many reports of playback under other settings than 60 hz (faster or slower acceleration than usual), so we have modified some programs to work under other rates as well. Although this modification has expanded the playable environment, the display position has been shifted due to the modification, and we are currently considering how to address this issue.

About monitor resolution

The simulator was developed assuming a monitor resolution of 1920 x 1080, but we have received reports that the simulator can be played on high resolution monitors such as 4K, so we are currently considering whether or not to support this resolution.

About the number of sound channels

Currently, the simulator is designed to operate with 2 sound channels. We are currently considering the possibility of supporting multiple channels.

Freeze at Now Loading screen

We have confirmed that the "Now Loading" screen freezes when a station is selected on the simulator immediately after PC startup.

The screen does not display properly after the simulator is started.

This problem may occur when the system requirements described in the store page are not met. In particular, this problem occurs when the graphics board requirements are not met.