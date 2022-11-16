SQUAD UPDATE V3.5 RELEASE NOTES

Attention Squaddies,

We have deployed hotfix 3.5 to address the unintentional player kicks issue and some fixes that needed to be implemented to the Harju map. Please notify us if you encounter new issues on Squad 3.5 in our Technical Report Thread.

Thank you so much for your patience and support, they mean so much to us!

General Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players were being kicked from servers unintentionally

Fallujah

Fixed an issue where players could not use a certain sewer entrance as intended.

Harju