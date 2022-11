This build has not been seen in a public branch.

CAUTION: This update will save over current teams and sounds. Always keep your modified teams and sounds in Seperate folders to avoid replacement.

Mentioned by fellow owners of the game I have fixed the following.

-Player indicators are no longer visible when watching or in Coach Mode.

-Goalie Player Portraits have been added.

-Player Chatter is not as random as it was.

-IceRockets Roster Update.

Thank you!