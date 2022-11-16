 Skip to content

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten update for 16 November 2022

MONOCHROME MOBIUS - AVAILABLE NOW

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten update for 16 November 2022

_Monochrome Mobius: Rights & Wrongs Forgotten_ is now available on Steam in English, Chinese, and Japanese, with a 10% OFF launch discount and two free digital bonuses packed in for a limited time!

In a world of ancient sins, man-made monsters, and wish-granting masks, young Oshtor sets out with a ragtag group of friends to find the father who he thought was dead.

The heart of a true RPG is the story.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1962430/Monochrome_Mobius_Rights_and_Wrongs_Forgotten/

