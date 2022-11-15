Version 1.5.1

Massive fixes to time slowdown problems.

I just finished implementing a system that tracks all active time slowdowns and automatically defaults to the lowest one. That means time slowdowns will now consistently work how they are supposed to.

Also, just for fun. I added a new terminal command ability called "boost".

Boost increases damage and knockback by 25% for 8 seconds and has a 16-second terminal cooldown.

Also, the command terminal can now be opened while enemies are paused. (This also fixes a bug where if you had the terminal open on the survival level-up screen you would be soft locked)

Also, the command terminal's duration timer has been removed. That means you now have as long as you need to type your abilities. (Atleast before enemies get you).

Enjoy,

Cosmos