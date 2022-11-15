This update includes several quality of life improvements
- brand new tutorial; new look and new contents
- added a 'skip tutorial' option to the select save slot screen
- added some hover/focus states to buttons that didn't have them to help with controller navigation
- added a new tab to the in game menu to be able to view keyboard and controller controls
- updated the default resolution of the game window
- updated daily bonus rules
- small update to the decorative trees so they sometimes randomly shake instead of only shaking on mouse over
- hide mouse cursor when joypad input is detected
Please let us know if you have any issues with this update. Thanks for playing and happy farming!
Changed files in this update