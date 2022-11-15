Share · View all patches · Build 9937087 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 17:59:22 UTC by Wendy

This update includes several quality of life improvements

brand new tutorial; new look and new contents

added a 'skip tutorial' option to the select save slot screen

added some hover/focus states to buttons that didn't have them to help with controller navigation

added a new tab to the in game menu to be able to view keyboard and controller controls

updated the default resolution of the game window

updated daily bonus rules

small update to the decorative trees so they sometimes randomly shake instead of only shaking on mouse over

hide mouse cursor when joypad input is detected

Please let us know if you have any issues with this update. Thanks for playing and happy farming!