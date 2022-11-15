 Skip to content

Farmhand Go! update for 15 November 2022

Brand new tutorial!

Build 9937087

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes several quality of life improvements

  • brand new tutorial; new look and new contents
  • added a 'skip tutorial' option to the select save slot screen
  • added some hover/focus states to buttons that didn't have them to help with controller navigation
  • added a new tab to the in game menu to be able to view keyboard and controller controls
  • updated the default resolution of the game window
  • updated daily bonus rules
  • small update to the decorative trees so they sometimes randomly shake instead of only shaking on mouse over
  • hide mouse cursor when joypad input is detected

Please let us know if you have any issues with this update. Thanks for playing and happy farming!

