Patch 1.0.5 - Mac crash fix, Hard Mode, Controller Support

added hard mode
added achievement for completing hard mode
added achievement for getting all inventory upgrades
added controller support
fixed macbook crash bug
fixed green outlines on shadows on macs
fixed enemies trying to move around corpse traps
improved pipe audio proximity volume
fixed pravi voice still playing if you skip and go to the next level
increased grab area for revolver
fixed Exterminator achievement not completing
replaced toggle buttons with one-time buttons in a couple levels to make them less confusing
NOTE FOR MAC USERS:
There's a weird bug where you have to double-click to use the left mouse button. I've made a post on how to fix this: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2124780/discussions/0/4811561152911917218/
Changed files in this update