Patch 1.0.5 - Mac crash fix, Hard Mode, Controller Support

added hard mode

added achievement for completing hard mode

added achievement for getting all inventory upgrades

added controller support

fixed macbook crash bug

fixed green outlines on shadows on macs

fixed enemies trying to move around corpse traps

improved pipe audio proximity volume

fixed pravi voice still playing if you skip and go to the next level

increased grab area for revolver

fixed Exterminator achievement not completing

replaced toggle buttons with one-time buttons in a couple levels to make them less confusing

NOTE FOR MAC USERS:

There's a weird bug where you have to double-click to use the left mouse button. I've made a post on how to fix this: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2124780/discussions/0/4811561152911917218/