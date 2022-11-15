 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Endoparasitic update for 15 November 2022

Patch 1.0.5 - Mac crash fix, Hard Mode, Controller Support

Share · View all patches · Build 9936965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added hard mode
added achievement for completing hard mode
added achievement for getting all inventory upgrades
added controller support
fixed macbook crash bug
fixed green outlines on shadows on macs
fixed enemies trying to move around corpse traps
improved pipe audio proximity volume
fixed pravi voice still playing if you skip and go to the next level
increased grab area for revolver
fixed Exterminator achievement not completing
replaced toggle buttons with one-time buttons in a couple levels to make them less confusing

NOTE FOR MAC USERS:
There's a weird bug where you have to double-click to use the left mouse button. I've made a post on how to fix this: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2124780/discussions/0/4811561152911917218/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2124784
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link