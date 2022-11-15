Patch 1.6.4.3 Notes

Hotfix 1.6.4.3 is now live!
This update fixes some more game crashes. We also decided to introduce a couple of new hotkeys.
It is now possible to switch between our two types of color selectors and switch between hollow / filled shapes via hotkeys.
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord!
Patch Notes
- Added color selector switch hotkey (Default: Tab)
- Added filled/hollow shape toggle hotkey (Default: Alt)
Bugfixes
- Fixed crash when creating custom match
- Fixed crash in round result
- Fixed crash in match result
- Fixed guess it pop-up overlays selection result
Changed files in this update