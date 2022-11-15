 Skip to content

Scribble It! update for 15 November 2022

Patch 1.6.4.3 Notes

Patch 1.6.4.3 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.6.4.3 is now live!

This update fixes some more game crashes. We also decided to introduce a couple of new hotkeys.
It is now possible to switch between our two types of color selectors and switch between hollow / filled shapes via hotkeys.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord!

Patch Notes

  • Added color selector switch hotkey (Default: Tab)
  • Added filled/hollow shape toggle hotkey (Default: Alt)

Bugfixes

  • Fixed crash when creating custom match
  • Fixed crash in round result
  • Fixed crash in match result
  • Fixed guess it pop-up overlays selection result

