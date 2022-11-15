Patch 1.6.4.3 Notes

Hotfix 1.6.4.3 is now live!

This update fixes some more game crashes. We also decided to introduce a couple of new hotkeys.

It is now possible to switch between our two types of color selectors and switch between hollow / filled shapes via hotkeys.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord!

Patch Notes

Added color selector switch hotkey (Default: Tab)

Added filled/hollow shape toggle hotkey (Default: Alt)

Bugfixes