Introducing Dodgepuck!

Hi Slappers!

We're happy to introduce a new game mode to Slapshot called Dodgepuck!

Dodgepuck has no goals but it does have multiple pucks. It's a team-based game mode where your goal is to hit the opposing team in the head with a puck. It's not easy, trust me.

To spice things up we've made a custom dodgepuck arena that features a few obstacles including tires that have significant bounciness to them so you can make some insane plays for your montages. There is only the initial faceoff (and potential overtime faceoff). Scoring does not interrupt play.

Our objective for this patch was stability improvements and refactoring of a bunch of old code. The most fun way to do this is to make support for more game modes in the process thus dodgepuck was born.

Changes

Added a new game mode: Dodgepuck. Available in custom games.

Added a new arena: Dodgepuck (creative, I know) with obstacles and zero goals.

Taught bots how to play dodgepuck (they'll get better at it soon)

Matchmaking: Changed the way parties are weighed in matchmaking to make for more fair games. You'll be way less likely to queue into a party with anyone in it much above your own rating.

Added a game mode and arena selector to the Bot Match practice mode

-- Note: When playing dodgepuck with bots, make sure to select hard or they'll hardly score

Improved the performance of various game elements

Took Outdoor and Outdoor Night out of the map rotation and selection for investigation related to a C++ run-time error we've been chasing. (Let us know if you still encounter it!)

Added a consent pop-up for personalized ads (they were not before, and will not be if you decline).

Added cosmetics Snowman, Frozen and Gingerbread.

Please let us know what you think about dodgepuck. Is it fun? Is it too difficult? We're hoping to feature the game mode in the upcoming Pond (social hub) as the primary game mode to practice and mess around in while you're in a queue (or not).

Keep on slapping,

Oddshot Games