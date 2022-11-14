Controller Improvements

Controller Movement

I took a pass at improving the controller gameplay (which also improves the keyboard controls). The old system was pretty dumb and more or less just sucked. I'm calling this new system "Smarter Movement". This dramatically improves both the d-pad/keyboard and stick movement. I've also lowered the input delay for those controls so it should feel more snappy. In the future I will add settings so you can manually adjust sensitivity.

I'll likely make a separate post later this week exampling the exact logic for the "Smarter Movement"

Misc

The loot screens now expands to the edge of the screen before a scroll bar appears. In practice that means you need to be looting 10 items for a scroll bar to appear (which is not currently possible).