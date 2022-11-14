November 14th update

Fixed background when using windowed resolution
Fixed generation of players at the end of the season
Fixed layout issue when expanding the arena
Fixed issue with the arena not expanding
Fixed issues with the attributes of your manager
Fixed auto size of dropdowns
Pro Basketball Manager 2023 update for 14 November 2022
