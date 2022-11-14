Planet S Version 0.3.4

Hi everyone!
This is just another small patch with two critical bug fixes!
Multiplayer:
- Fixed a potential desync caused by citizen consumption rates getting slowly out of sync over time
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused internal spaceship IDs to be mixed up when loading a savegame that caused trade routes ship assignments to become broken
Sorry for any inconveniences that the last bug might have caused! In case your savegame is affected, just send us a mail to support@teamjoal.com with your savegame file attached and we will reset all your broken trade route ship assignments.
Team JA
Changed files in this update