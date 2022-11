In this release, we have added a handle allowing you to move an entire AOE at once.

This was one of the top requested features after we released AOEs, so we are happy to be following up on it.

To use, right-click on an AOE, choose edit, and then move your cursor to one of the handles. A ring will appear around that handle which you can click and drag to move the entire AOE.

Until the next patch,

Peace.