This is another patch release! Nothing but patch releases from here until launch, as things get steadily more and more polished.

NOTE: this build includes a change to how the game handles parts built on top of superstructure. This should make the game better at detecting whether a piece of superstructure is actually supporting other parts. However, as a side-effect, all existing ships in your save files will not track that information any more. The only consequence of this is that you'll be able to pick up your superstructure and move it out from under the parts it supports. That's not a bug! It's just a lack of backwards compatibility.

Patch notes for Waves of Steel v0.55RC3:

Gameplay:

Add 9 more achievements (some of which rely on not-yet-public content).

The "Notched Circle" cruiser superstructure is shaped slightly differently.

Improved behavior when picking up small parts (e.g. Oerlikon AA guns) off of other parts.

The part stats panel now includes a line to indicate if a part's height can be adjusted.

Display mission and tech progress when selecting save files.

go to the ship designer to progress the story. Collecting crates with extremely large ships should be somewhat less unreasonable now.

Bugfixes:

More robust method for detecting whether superstructure parts are supporting other parts.

The ship selection UI has received more attention, and should be more nicely laid-out now.

Fix scaled superstructure parts resetting to base height when picked up.

Fix gun belowdecks colliders being inconsistent. They now always terminate at a consistent altitude.

Fix visual glitch where firing angles were semi-visible during foggy weather even when they were supposed to be inactive.

Fix missing terrain info on a bonus mission.

Fix bridges not displaying properly in the ship designer stats panel after returning from the ship testing range.

Fix being unable to build guns on the Akizuki bridge.

Fix Super Typhoons being visible before they've spawned in.

Fix newly-created saves inheriting tech unlocks from the current active save.

Fix the target center for the Apotamkin being below the surface of the ocean.

Fix certain mission timers running in realtime, instead of in game time.

Fix a bug causing the Dora Volante fight to get "stuck".

Weapon fire effects now scale with the scaleFactor of the ship the weapon is on.

Fix mods menu responding to mouse events when it's in the background.

Modding: