Hey all, Krita 5.1.3 is now out on Steam. Sorry that this update is a tiny bit later on Steam than other channels but I was out of town for release week!

halla: Today we’re releasing Krita 5.1.3. This is strictly a bug fix release, but we recommend updating to everyone. There are also performance improvements because we updated some of the libraries we use! Note that we have skipped 5.1.2 because of a last-minute bug fix (with the exception of Android, where we are still on 5.1.2 due to signing trouble, and thus bugs 461436 and 459510 are still at large. They will be fixed in the next version).

Please check out the full patch notes on our website:

https://krita.org/en/item/krita-5-1-3-released/

Thanks for your continued support!

Emmet