 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Krita update for 15 November 2022

Krita 5.1.3 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9936089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, Krita 5.1.3 is now out on Steam. Sorry that this update is a tiny bit later on Steam than other channels but I was out of town for release week!

halla: Today we’re releasing Krita 5.1.3. This is strictly a bug fix release, but we recommend updating to everyone. There are also performance improvements because we updated some of the libraries we use! Note that we have skipped 5.1.2 because of a last-minute bug fix (with the exception of Android, where we are still on 5.1.2 due to signing trouble, and thus bugs 461436 and 459510 are still at large. They will be fixed in the next version).

Please check out the full patch notes on our website:
https://krita.org/en/item/krita-5-1-3-released/

Thanks for your continued support!
Emmet

Changed files in this update

Krita Windows Depot 280682
  • Loading history…
Krita Linux (AppImage) Depot 280683
  • Loading history…
Krita MacOSX Depot 280684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link