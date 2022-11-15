v1.085 is live!

v1.085 is now live! This update:

Adds support for 16:10 resolutions, which should make the game a lot nicer on a lot of laptops!

Adds the ability to choose a random track in the Track Select screen!

Adds a new track: "The Celebrated Chop Waltz," also known as "Chopsticks!"

Optimizes how notes are drawn and removes the tiny gap that appears in long connected notes!

Lots of additional tweaks and improvements scattered around!

Please note: This update substantially changes how songs are loaded, and if you're using mods to load in custom songs, you will almost definitely need to update them! We've been sharing these updates with key members of the modding community early, so they can be ready with patches.

Why does this patch substantially change how songs are loaded?... Because we have some very big updates that we hope to launch soon... Hope to be able to share them soon!