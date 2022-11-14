 Skip to content

Ruggnar update for 14 November 2022

Update 1.1.0 and better experience on Steam Deck !

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ruggnar is fully playable on Steam Deck without any tweak.
Select it on your library and enjoy it on the go!

Many improvements, additions and fixes in this update :

Fix :
[ALL] Fix Gold coin achievements
[ALL] A beard dye was missing on the level selection screen
[ALL] Bosses tracks was still playing when level was restarted
[ALL] Fix a collision problem with the sliding bridge
[ALL] Fix some visual artifact in procgen mode
[ALL] Fix bottom line of the scene
[ALL] Fix the climbing the ladder
[ALL] Fix an issue when opening the book of chapter 1 to try again level 2

Add :
[ALL] Add the total number of accidents in the stats book
[ALL] Added objects to found on the overview when starting a level

Improvement :
[ALL] Improve readability in the lower buffet

