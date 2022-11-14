Update 1.1.0 and better experience on Steam Deck !

Ruggnar is fully playable on Steam Deck without any tweak.
Select it on your library and enjoy it on the go!
Many improvements, additions and fixes in this update :
Fix :
[ALL] Fix Gold coin achievements
[ALL] A beard dye was missing on the level selection screen
[ALL] Bosses tracks was still playing when level was restarted
[ALL] Fix a collision problem with the sliding bridge
[ALL] Fix some visual artifact in procgen mode
[ALL] Fix bottom line of the scene
[ALL] Fix the climbing the ladder
[ALL] Fix an issue when opening the book of chapter 1 to try again level 2
Add :
[ALL] Add the total number of accidents in the stats book
[ALL] Added objects to found on the overview when starting a level
Improvement :
[ALL] Improve readability in the lower buffet
