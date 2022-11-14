 Skip to content

Spliced update for 14 November 2022

(14/11) Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9935610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: Fixed issue with an achievement not being awarded.

New collection screen in main menu to view all cards taken on previous runs.

Improved feedback to player from biome cards and buttons.

