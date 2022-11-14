 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 14 November 2022

Nov 14: Terminal command slowdown increased

Share · View all patches · Build 9935549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To make it easier to type commands in the heat of battle, the amount that the terminal command line slows down enemies has been increased from 50% to 75%.

