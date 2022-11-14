To make it easier to type commands in the heat of battle, the amount that the terminal command line slows down enemies has been increased from 50% to 75%.
Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 14 November 2022
Nov 14: Terminal command slowdown increased
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update