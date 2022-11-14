Papilio 2.0.1

Hey Beekeepers!

Just a small update to cover the common bugs/crashes that have been seen - thanks to everyone that’s been reporting these issues.

Also a couple small changes, including the ability to release butterflies by dropping them, in future I’ll look into some sort of larger storage for the hoarders amongst you (so basically all of us lol)

I hope you’ve all been enjoying the new content!

If you have, and you have a spare minute, please drop a nice review if you can - it really helps out APICO’s visibility on Steam <3

~ Ell

Changes

You can now hammer candles to pick them back up!

You can now release butterflies by dropping them (right-click on MKB, hold and close inventory on GP)

Made flora tooltip mention it can be found in shrubs

Increased drop rate of flora from shrubs

Removed sort button from nursery (oops)

Crash Fixes

Fixed "sc_library_draw" crash on gamepad/deck when getting having 1 but not the other of the bee books (this is the same as 2.0.0 HF1)

Fixed "co:core Variable .talkbuttons not set before reading it" when scrolling the mouse on NPC shops

Fixed "ds_map_find_value argument 1 incorrect type expecting a Number" when clicking a butterfly icon in the flower book

Fixed "sc_nursery_alarm1 .species not set" occuring in certain situations (maybe)

Fixed "ob_butterfly:unable to find instance for object index" when removing / emptying flowerpots (or flowers occasionally)

Bug Fixes