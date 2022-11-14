 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Princess & Conquest update for 14 November 2022

P&C Beta Update: 14.11.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9935225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Just 4 days after the last one! Craziness. No energy to make banners, time to chill out, and hope you enjoy the new additions, I sure do!

Size: 780.2 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Oni Event III is now playable!
ːswirliesː Rabie added as Oni Princess' Champion (1 more to go!)
ːswirliesː New weapon added: Morningstar
ːswirliesː "Star of Fury" costume added for Rabbit Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː Added "Hero -> Broken Hero! (All Stats maxed)" Cheat
ːswirliesː Added Champion lines for challenge/defeat/meeting in the Colosseum Infirmary
ːswirliesː Added Triclop Wicca enemy [live soon with Oni Reign]
ːswirliesː Added Oni Princess Tea Party reactions [live soon with Oni Reign]

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed issues with gamepad controls in menu with quantity selectors
ːswirliesː Fixed Slime Princess I and II, and Ghost Princess II animations not unlocking for good in Babs Gallery
ːswirliesː Tweaked Moonlit Skill stat bonus (from +50/+15/+15/+15/+50 to +15/+15/+25/+25/+50
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Skill image being stuck on the screen after leaving the Progeny Box menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Box menu crashing if an Egg is in the first slot
ːswirliesː Fixed many issues in the Oni Colosseum and Kaius fight
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Skills getting assigned to special characters that shouldn't get one (CrusaderP, MossP, MimicP, Dokuro...)

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9935225
Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link