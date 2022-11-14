P&C Beta Update: 14.11.22

Just 4 days after the last one! Craziness. No energy to make banners, time to chill out, and hope you enjoy the new additions, I sure do!

Size: 780.2 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Oni Event III is now playable!

ːswirliesː Rabie added as Oni Princess' Champion (1 more to go!)

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Morningstar

ːswirliesː "Star of Fury" costume added for Rabbit Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː Added "Hero -> Broken Hero! (All Stats maxed)" Cheat

ːswirliesː Added Champion lines for challenge/defeat/meeting in the Colosseum Infirmary

ːswirliesː Added Triclop Wicca enemy [live soon with Oni Reign]

ːswirliesː Added Oni Princess Tea Party reactions [live soon with Oni Reign]

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed issues with gamepad controls in menu with quantity selectors

ːswirliesː Fixed Slime Princess I and II, and Ghost Princess II animations not unlocking for good in Babs Gallery

ːswirliesː Tweaked Moonlit Skill stat bonus (from +50/+15/+15/+15/+50 to +15/+15/+25/+25/+50

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Skill image being stuck on the screen after leaving the Progeny Box menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Box menu crashing if an Egg is in the first slot

ːswirliesː Fixed many issues in the Oni Colosseum and Kaius fight

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Skills getting assigned to special characters that shouldn't get one (CrusaderP, MossP, MimicP, Dokuro...)