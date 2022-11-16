Floodland - Hotfix 00

Greetings survivors,
Firstly, we want to say thank you for the amazing response we've had since releasing our game yesturday.
However, we must acknowleadge that, despite being a great game, some have experienced performance issues and game crashes, Therefore we have a "low performance guide" for you:
- We'll be constantly optimizing the game in the following updates of which this is the 1st.
- In fairness, please don't expect miracles - if you have a low-end machine, play at lower resolution and reduce visual effects. Please check the suggested specs below.
- Our "Painterly" art style doesn't automatically mean it's "cheaper" performance-wise. There's plenty of detail, lighting and effects that will keep the GPU busy.
- The game's complexity also naturally means that the more buildings/people you have, the more power it demands, which is especially visible on fast forward (more calculations in a time frame).
To start remedying all this we have now released a hotfix with more to come in the coming weeks.
This relates to build number: 1.0.20823
We plan a larger hotfix on Friday to continue addressing these issues. So stay tuned.
We would also like to remind players of the spec requirments:
MINIMUM (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 x64
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)
i5-4460 or AMD equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 6 GB available space
RECOMMENDED (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 x64
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)
i7 8700k or AMD equivalent
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 6 GB available space
There are multiple ways to contact us for support regarding game issues.
Here they are listed in order of how successful we are at quickly resolving your issue:
-
Create a ticket using our Discord bot here
Join our server here
and click “open a ticket” from the left hand menu
-
Email the Developers directly at: support@vilemonarch.com
-
Our Publishers Support page here
Important: Please be ready to provide the following files to help speed up a solution.
Output logs can be found at: %AppData%..\LocalLow\Vile Monarch\Floodland
Save game files from before and after the bug occurred are found in Documents\Floodland
Here are some known issues you may still encounter which we are already working on a fix for:
- Pathfinder Camp occasionally does not allow the expedition to come back home. This issue is extremely rare
- Very few bits of text were not translated
- Visual issue - fishing boats may sail on the land in some specific cases
- In rare scenarios, survivors may choose a shelter that is too far from their workplace. This will result in the in-game 'long way from home' warning messages
- Specific antivirus/firewall software may occasionally block access to save data files
- On specific seeds some objects, especially trees have position changed in reference to the water surface
- The saving options may not work when the scavenger camp is partially on the water and partially on land
- A person may appear in the district in which he/she doesn't belong
- In rare cases, when expeditors in pathfinder camp die, the new building is not established when travelers are on board
- Lack of colliders in some objects on pathfinders or ferries way
- Not all achievements work as expected
- Rarely one of the assets is shown as a small black cube in the fog
- Contact in Recreation Buildings may be miscalculated in some cases, resulting in negative Relations numbers.
- People may take too long paths to Canteens, sometimes resulting in their disturbed productivity (when they can’t make it to work on time)
- In case of some changes between the versions, the warning concerning saves appears: “Save version mismatch detected! This save comes from another version of the game and may differ e.g. in game balance, but continuing the playthrough is possible”. The saves will work in such a situation
Our social community of survivors is growing nicely, so join us here for all things Floodland.
Happy surviving.
- Your Floodland Team
