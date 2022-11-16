Floodland - Hotfix 00

Greetings survivors,

Firstly, we want to say thank you for the amazing response we've had since releasing our game yesturday.

However, we must acknowleadge that, despite being a great game, some have experienced performance issues and game crashes, Therefore we have a "low performance guide" for you:

We'll be constantly optimizing the game in the following updates of which this is the 1st.

In fairness, please don't expect miracles - if you have a low-end machine, play at lower resolution and reduce visual effects. Please check the suggested specs below.

Our "Painterly" art style doesn't automatically mean it's "cheaper" performance-wise. There's plenty of detail, lighting and effects that will keep the GPU busy.

The game's complexity also naturally means that the more buildings/people you have, the more power it demands, which is especially visible on fast forward (more calculations in a time frame).

To start remedying all this we have now released a hotfix with more to come in the coming weeks.

This relates to build number: 1.0.20823

We plan a larger hotfix on Friday to continue addressing these issues. So stay tuned.

We would also like to remind players of the spec requirments:

MINIMUM (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)

i5-4460 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space

RECOMMENDED (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)

i7 8700k or AMD equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space



There are multiple ways to contact us for support regarding game issues.

Here they are listed in order of how successful we are at quickly resolving your issue:

Create a ticket using our Discord bot here

Join our server here

and click “open a ticket” from the left hand menu

Email the Developers directly at: support@vilemonarch.com

Our Publishers Support page here

Important: Please be ready to provide the following files to help speed up a solution.

Output logs can be found at: %AppData%..\LocalLow\Vile Monarch\Floodland

Save game files from before and after the bug occurred are found in Documents\Floodland



Here are some known issues you may still encounter which we are already working on a fix for:

Pathfinder Camp occasionally does not allow the expedition to come back home. This issue is extremely rare

Very few bits of text were not translated

Visual issue - fishing boats may sail on the land in some specific cases

In rare scenarios, survivors may choose a shelter that is too far from their workplace. This will result in the in-game 'long way from home' warning messages

Specific antivirus/firewall software may occasionally block access to save data files

On specific seeds some objects, especially trees have position changed in reference to the water surface

The saving options may not work when the scavenger camp is partially on the water and partially on land

A person may appear in the district in which he/she doesn't belong

In rare cases, when expeditors in pathfinder camp die, the new building is not established when travelers are on board

Lack of colliders in some objects on pathfinders or ferries way

Not all achievements work as expected

Rarely one of the assets is shown as a small black cube in the fog

Contact in Recreation Buildings may be miscalculated in some cases, resulting in negative Relations numbers.

People may take too long paths to Canteens, sometimes resulting in their disturbed productivity (when they can’t make it to work on time)

In case of some changes between the versions, the warning concerning saves appears: “Save version mismatch detected! This save comes from another version of the game and may differ e.g. in game balance, but continuing the playthrough is possible”. The saves will work in such a situation



