 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chicken Fall update for 14 November 2022

Chicken Fall" update log on November 14

Share · View all patches · Build 9935039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boss! Hello! The following are today's fixes.

  • Fixed the bug that the first time you open a door the prompt shown is closed
  • Standardized the enemy type generation strategy in each map room
  • Increased the probability of key information being released
  • Shortened the stiffness of the player's character when landing on the ground
  • Removed the operation of throwing a gun, players can use the interactive button to switch to a weapon on the ground
  • Removed the active bullet time skill and replaced it with the special effect of cigar
  • Fixed the bug that the chicks in the team entering the next map at the hotel were not generated
  • Hide respawn button and respawn countdown when players die in the base
  • Fixed the bug that when players equip two weapons when they die, they can't pick up new weapons after respawning
  • Added 4 new brick buildings
  • Removed the threat level limit for random map generation
  • Raised threat level cap to 24

Welcome to give us active feedback on bugs! We take every piece of your feedback very seriously.
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1707221
  • Loading history…
Depot 1707222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link