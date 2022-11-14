Chicken Fall" update log on November 14

Boss! Hello! The following are today's fixes.

Fixed the bug that the first time you open a door the prompt shown is closed

Standardized the enemy type generation strategy in each map room

Increased the probability of key information being released

Shortened the stiffness of the player's character when landing on the ground

Removed the operation of throwing a gun, players can use the interactive button to switch to a weapon on the ground

Removed the active bullet time skill and replaced it with the special effect of cigar

Fixed the bug that the chicks in the team entering the next map at the hotel were not generated

Hide respawn button and respawn countdown when players die in the base

Fixed the bug that when players equip two weapons when they die, they can't pick up new weapons after respawning

Added 4 new brick buildings

Removed the threat level limit for random map generation

Raised threat level cap to 24

Welcome to give us active feedback on bugs! We take every piece of your feedback very seriously.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.