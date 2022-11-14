 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 14 November 2022

Version 10.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9934946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Complete list of fixes:

SOURCE CODE:
-Fixed character screen showing skill modifiers for other characters if player has status effects (diseased, etc.).

SCRIPTS:
-Increased Cribber Vitality in INI script, so you don't insta-kill the one on the Polyphonic with high Strength.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)
-Increased Cribber Vitality in story file.
-Put antiviral pills in Polyphonic cell.
-(BATTLES) Replaced ITIC Cribber with Expert Cribber on plantation battle (trains Software up to 40).

Changed files in this update

Brigand: Oaxaca Depot 652411
  • Loading history…
Brigand: Panama (709830) Depot Depot 709830
  • Loading history…
Brigand: Nightmare (1667070) Depot Depot 1667070
  • Loading history…
Brigand: Battles (2174110) Depot Depot 2174110
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link