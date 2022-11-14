Version 10.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9934946 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Complete list of fixes:

SOURCE CODE:

-Fixed character screen showing skill modifiers for other characters if player has status effects (diseased, etc.).

SCRIPTS:

-Increased Cribber Vitality in INI script, so you don't insta-kill the one on the Polyphonic with high Strength.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-Increased Cribber Vitality in story file.

-Put antiviral pills in Polyphonic cell.

-(BATTLES) Replaced ITIC Cribber with Expert Cribber on plantation battle (trains Software up to 40).