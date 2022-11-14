Version 10.9

Complete list of fixes:
SOURCE CODE:
-Fixed character screen showing skill modifiers for other characters if player has status effects (diseased, etc.).
SCRIPTS:
-Increased Cribber Vitality in INI script, so you don't insta-kill the one on the Polyphonic with high Strength.
STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)
-Increased Cribber Vitality in story file.
-Put antiviral pills in Polyphonic cell.
-(BATTLES) Replaced ITIC Cribber with Expert Cribber on plantation battle (trains Software up to 40).
Changed files in this update