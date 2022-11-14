Mischievous Monday #14

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new class has been added called the Voodoo Shaman who can raise an army of rotten Zombie Bros and has an aura of various status effects. There's five new achievements associated to him.

Two new Bro minions have also been added which the Shaman makes use of. The Giant Zombroid Bro is a more dangerous form of Zombie Bro who can spit rot blobules. The Shroom Bro has an aura that inflicts Blight on meanies, which constantly but slowly reduces their health and slows them down the less health they have.

A new Heroic Force meta has been added called the Way Lighters with each level adding a different enemies in both Mauseluem Awakening and Necrotic Skirmishes. At level 1 waves of ghostly Lantern Handlers can arrive that spread flames. At level 2 Elven Archers can arrive who fire poisoned arrows, which if hit will nullify health healing until the poison runs out. And at level 3 the highly resilient hulking Ogres rumble on in.

In the Mauselum Hub, when choosing a map it will now keep track of if you've beaten that map and its highest New Game Forever loop displaying appropriate gems for them. The floor around the coffin will now also have little gems that reflects which classes are unlocked and have pounded the King right good and proper.

Some misc bits and bobs...

Escape Menu: Added a Kill Thyself option which replicates a game over.

Enemy projectiles will now have an outline when you have the Enemy Outline option on.

New Game Forever: If you select to play a new loop it will now submit your current score to the online leaderboards.

In instances were you are given a random minion it will now attempt to find a minion you have already discovered in the compendium (eg the random minions at the start of a run).

Barrow Boners: Removed the cap on how many Boners you can raise, instead they now have a higher attack cool down based on how many you have and inflict less damage against bosses.

If you were turned into a Snowman then you now need to press the Dash button to escape early (instead of just holding it which could lead to immediate escapes).

And some bug fixes...

Possessed class: When possessed by the Cyclop class it was permanently replacing seals/banishes with re-rolls.

Deamonic Sinew class meta: The Giantous Deamonous minion wasn't increasing your max health.

Joker Jester minion: They would attempt to transform enemies that cannot be transformed (eg bosses).

Manic Mime minion: When miming Waxen minions it wasn't showing the correct colours.

Sinicious Ritual relic: This was increasing your max health instead of reducing it.

Enjoy! :]