V18.7 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Below are the patch notes for V18.7.

Fixed Bugs:

Fishing rod line visual clipping

Changes:

Cannot purchase armour in combat

Karma farming prevention added

Crime punishment in Haven increased

Positive Karma Cap introduced, Positive Karma Cap scales with Time Played

As you may all be aware, Oathbreakers is currently in Early Access / Pre-Alpha and you are likely to run into bugs and issues along your journey! If you do come across any bugs or are having any issues please head over to the Oathbreakers Discord Server at [ https://discord.gg/YRTMyrQ ] and click the #bug-report channel!

Thank you all for supporting the development of Oathbreakers and I hope you all have a lovely week!