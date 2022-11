Share · View all patches · Build 9934746 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 17:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, I'm excited to announce Aphrodite's Trial just released!

You can look forward 30 new levels, new puzzle elements and a whole new story with brand new characters.

I'm looking forward to hearing your thoughts on the DLC!

Save 10% on launch!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2170620/Sokobos__Aphrodites_Trial/